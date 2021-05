Move over CRISPR, the Retrons are coming



Researchers have created a new gene editing tool called Retron Library Recombineering (RLR) that can generate up to millions of mutations simultaneously, and 'barcodes' mutant bacterial cells so that the entire pool can be screened at once. It can be used in contexts where CRISPR is toxic or not feasible, and results in better editing rates. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Cher Tags: Genes