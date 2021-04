New Species of Poisonous Fluorescent Frog Discovered in Brazil



Source: www.sci-news.com



Scientists have described a new species of the frog genus Brachycephalus from the forests of the Brazilian state of São Paulo. Brachycephalus is a genus of miniaturized frogs that live in the forest leaf litter and are most active during daylight. Commonly known as pumpkin toadlets, these frogs are endemic to the Brazilian Atlantic Forest, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists Tags: Brazil