Scientists Sequence Genome of Common Marmoset



Added: 29.04.2021



Researchers from the Vertebrate Genomes Project have produced a chromosome-level, fully haplotype-resolved diploid genome assembly for the common marmoset (Callithrix jacchus), an important primate model for a broad range of biomedical research such as neuroscience, stem cell biology, and regenerative medicine. The genome includes two sets of chromosomes, one inherited from the mother, the other