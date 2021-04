Black Hole-Neutron Star Mergers May Help Precisely Measure Universe’s Rate of Expansion



Gravitational-wave and electromagnetic observations of neutron-star-black-hole mergers can provide precise local measurements of the Universe’s rate of expansion. In new research, astrophysicists from Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands simulated over 25,000 such mergers, aiming to see how many would likely be detected by instruments on Earth. “The current expansion rate of the Universe [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU