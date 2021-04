Expressing variety of emotions earns entrepreneurs funding



Added: 29.04.2021 14:03 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.goodyclancy.com



Despite perceptions that entrepreneurs should always be positive about their ventures, a study found that entrepreneurs whose facial expressions moved through a mix of happiness, anger and fear during funding pitches were more successful. Researchers analyzed nearly 500 pitch videos from the online crowdfunding site Kickstarter. Those who varied their emotional expressions had more success on meeting their goal, total amount raised and number of contributors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Goa, Cher Tags: EU