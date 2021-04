Added: 28.04.2021 20:22 | 10 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory have detected stable titanium, along with chromium and iron, blasting out from the center of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A. Cassiopeia A (Cas A), which is located about 11,000 light-years from Earth, is the most studied nearby supernova remnant. When the original star ran out of fuel, it collapsed [...]