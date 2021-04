Preclinical discovery triggers wound healing, skin regeneration



Source: www.drugdiscoverytrends.com



Difficult-to-treat, chronic wounds in preclinical models healed with normal scar-free skin after treatment with an acellular product. Derived from platelets, the purified exosomal product, known as PEP, was used to deliver healing messages into cells of preclinical animal models of ischemic wounds. The research team documented restoration of skin integrity, hair follicles, sweat glands, skin oils and normal hydration. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Oil