Using nanobodies to block a tick-borne bacterial infection



Source: cellbiology.science.uu.nl



Tiny molecules called nanobodies, which can be designed to mimic antibody structures and functions, may be the key to blocking a tick-borne bacterial infection that remains out of reach of almost all antibiotics, new research suggests. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Bacteria