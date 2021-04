Hydroxyl Radical Detected in Atmosphere of Ultrahot Jupiter



Astronomers have detected a hydroxyl radical (OH) - the neutral form of the hydroxide ion - in the dayside atmosphere of the ultrahot Jupiter exoplanet WASP-33b. It is the first time that OH has been detected in the planetary atmosphere outside the Solar System. Discovered in 2010, WASP-33b is a gas giant approximately 4.5 times