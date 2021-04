Meet Yamatosaurus izanagii, New Hadrosaur from Japan



Yamatosaurus izanagii roamed our planet 71.8 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous epoch. Hadrosaurs, or duck-billed dinosaurs, were successful herbivorous dinosaurs during the Cretaceous period. Their fossil record is known mainly from the Early Cretaceous deposits of Europe and eastern Asia, whereas derived forms are known from the Late Cretaceous rocks of all continents [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Japan Tags: EU