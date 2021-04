Scientists harness molecules into single quantum state



Source: russian.lifeboat.com



Being able to build and control systems of quantum particles, which are among the smallest objects in the universe, is the key to developing quantum technology. That goal is now a step closer thanks to scientists who just figured out how to bring multiple molecules at once into a single quantum state -- one of the most important goals in quantum physics.