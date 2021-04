Added: 28.04.2021 16:38 | 13 views | 0 comments

Psychedelic drugs have shown promise for treating neuropsychiatric disorders like depression and posttraumatic stress disorder. However, due to their hallucinatory side effects, some researchers are trying to identify drugs that could offer the benefits of psychedelics without causing hallucinations. Researchers now report they have identified one such drug through the development of a genetically encoded fluorescent sensor -- called psychLight -- that can screen for hallucinogenic potential.