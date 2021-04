Spring forest flowers likely key to bumblebee survival



Added: 28.04.2021 14:02 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikivoyage.org



For more than a decade, ecologists have been warning of a downward trend in bumble bee populations across North America, with habitat destruction a primary culprit in those losses. While efforts to preserve wild bees in the Midwest often focus on restoring native flowers to prairies, a new study finds evidence of a steady decline in the availability of springtime flowers in wooded landscapes. More in www.sciencedaily.com »