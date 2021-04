Fishing in African waters



Added: 27.04.2021 21:32 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: investingnews.com



Industrial fleets from countries around the world have been increasingly fishing in African waters, but with climate change and increasing pollution threatening Africa's fish stocks, there is a growing concern of the sustainability of these marine fisheries if they continue to be exploited. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Stocks, Climate change Tags: Africa