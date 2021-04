Cultivated seaweed can soak up excess nutrients plaguing human health and marine life



Added: 27.04.2021 21:18 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: disruptr.deakin.edu.au



It's easy to think that more nutrients -- the stuff life needs to grow and thrive -- would foster more vibrant ecosystems. Yet nutrient pollution has in fact wrought havoc on marine systems, contributing to harmful algae blooms, worse water quality and oxygen-poor dead zones. More in www.sciencedaily.com »