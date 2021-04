Added: 27.04.2021 16:38 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using data from the 2010-2018 National Health Interview Surveys, researchers found that just 16% of men who were 18 to 21 years old had received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine at any age. In comparison, 42% of women in the same age bracket had gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.