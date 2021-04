Astronomers Observe Nearby Galaxy with Two Bright Cores



Astronomers using the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) have performed spectroscopic observations of the nearby galaxy system Markarian 739. Markarian 739 lies approximately 425 million light-years away in the constellation of Leo. Also known as Mrk 739, NGC 3758 and LEDA 35905, the galaxy system has a pair