Impressive Byzantine-Period Floor Mosaic Found in Israel



Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have uncovered a 1,600-year-old mosaic at the archaeological site of Tel Yavne in the Central District of Israel. The multicolored mosaic pavement was unearthed during archaeological excavations directed by IAA archaeologist Dr. Avishag Reiss. Dated to the Byzantine period (4th-5th century CE), it is decorated with colorful geometric [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Israel