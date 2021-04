Plasma acceleration: It's all in the mix



Scientists are celebrating not just one but two milestones in the development of innovative plasma accelerators. A group of scientists used their accelerator to test a technique that allows the energy distribution of the electron beams produced to be kept particularly narrow. They also used artificial intelligence to allow the accelerator to optimize its own operation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists