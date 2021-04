Added: 27.04.2021 14:47 | 11 views | 0 comments

Scientists have discovered a novel ion channel protein that can be controlled by light, in a species of terrestrial alga. These channels respond to the shorter indigo blue wavelength of light, according to the researchers. Subsequent light-based manipulations of the channel find potential applications in the modulations of specific functions of nerves, muscles, and more, for biological research.