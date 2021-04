New two-dimensional material



Added: 27.04.2021 14:48 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.designboom.com



An international team has discovered a previously unknown two-dimensional material by using modern high-pressure technology. The new material, beryllonitrene, consists of regularly arranged nitrogen and beryllium atoms. It has an unusual electronic lattice structure that shows great potential for applications in quantum technology. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology