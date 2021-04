Vertical turbines could be the future for wind farms



Source: earth.stanford.edu



The now-familiar sight of traditional propeller wind turbines could be replaced in the future with wind farms containing more compact and efficient vertical turbines. New research has found that the vertical turbine design is far more efficient than traditional turbines in large scale wind farms, and when set in pairs the vertical turbines increase each other's performance by up to 15%. More in www.sciencedaily.com »