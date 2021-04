Energy-saving gas turbines from the 3D printer



Source: power.mhi.com



3D printing has opened up a completely new range of possibilities. One example is the production of novel turbine buckets. However, the 3D printing process often induces internal stress in the components which can in the worst case lead to cracks. Now a research team has succeeded in using neutrons for non-destructive detection of this internal stress - a key achievement for the improvement of the production processes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Neutrons Tags: EU