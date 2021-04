Added: 26.04.2021 22:25 | 15 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter took off at 4:31 a.m. EDT (1:31 a.m. PDT), or 12:33 p.m. local Mars time, on April 25, 2021, rising 5 m (16 feet); then it zipped downrange 50 m (164 feet), reaching a top speed of 2 m per second (6.6 feet per second). “Today’s flight was what we planned for, [...]