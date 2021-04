Cleaner water through corn



Source: michelerobinson.net



Corn is America's top agricultural crop, and also one of its most wasteful. About half the harvest -- stalks, leaves, husks, and cobs -- remains as waste after the kernels have been stripped from the cobs. These leftovers, known as corn stover, have few commercial or industrial uses aside from burning. A new article describes an energy-efficient way to put corn stover back into the economy by transforming it into activated carbon for use in water treatment. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Economy



