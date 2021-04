Exoplanets and Brown Dwarfs Could Be Used as Detectors of Light Dark Matter, Physicists Say

Dark matter with masses below 1 GeV can scatter, become captured, deposit annihilation energy, and increase the heat flow within extrasolar gas giants, rogue planets and brown dwarfs peppered throughout the Milky Way Galaxy, according to a paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters. “We believe there should be about 300 billion exoplanets that [...]