Bacteria and viruses infect our cells through sugars: Now researchers want to know how they do it

Added: 26.04.2021

Most infectious bacteria and viruses bind to sugars on the surface of our cells. Now researchers have created a library of tens of thousands of natural cells containing all the sugars found on the surface of our cells. The library may help us understand the role played by sugars and their receptors in the immune system and the brain, the researchers behind the study explain.