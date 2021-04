Marine Biologists Discover New Octopus Species in Pacific Ocean



Source: www.futureocean.org



Using a combination of MRI, micro-CT and minimally invasive gene analysis, a team of biologists from the Institut für Evolutionsbiologie und Ökologie at the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität has discovered a new species of dumbo octopus - named Grimpoteuthis imperator - living in the northern part of the Emperor Seamounts, an undersea mountain chain in the northwestern