Stable coral cell lines cultured



Source: 200jahresenckenberg.de



Researchers in Japan have established sustainable cell lines in a coral - a success which could prove to be a pivotal moment for gaining a deeper understanding of the biology of these vital marine creatures. Seven out of eight cell cultures, seeded from the stony coral, Acropora tenuis, have continuously proliferated for over 10 months. More in www.sciencedaily.com »