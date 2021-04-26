The largest assessment of global groundwater wells finds many are at risk of drying up

'Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch a pail of water.' It's a silly rhyme, but one that highlights a simple fact: Humans have long relied on wells -- such as the one visited by Jack and Jill -- for their primary drinking water supply.