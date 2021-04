Paleontologists Find Fossils of Extinct Giant Cloud Rats in Philippines



Paleontologists have unearthed the 67,000-year-old fossilized remains from three extinct species of giant cloud rats in several caves on the Philippine island of Luzon. Cloud rats are 18 living species of rodents with fluffy tails in the tribe Phloeomyini. They can be found in the misty mountain forests of the Philippines. They range in size [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Philippines