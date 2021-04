Added: 23.04.2021 17:11 | 13 views | 0 comments

An international team of paleontologists has examined a collection of 72.5-million-year-old tyrannosaur - probably Albertosaurus - footprints from the Wapiti Formation of Alberta, Canada, to learn more about the way these predatory dinosaurs aged and how they moved. Fossil footprints have long been used to infer aspects of the biology of non-avian dinosaurs that are [...]