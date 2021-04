Added: 23.04.2021 18:45 | 14 views | 0 comments

On April 20, 2021, the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) instrument aboard NASA’s Perseverance rover converted some of carbon dioxide-rich Martian air into oxygen. While the technology demonstration is just getting started, it could pave the way for science fiction to become science fact - isolating and storing oxygen on Mars to help [...]