The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope turned 31 this year, and for the occasion, the Hubble team has just released a beautiful image of the luminous blue variable star AG Carinae. AG Carinae is located approximately 20,000 light-years away in the constellation of Carinae. The star is a few million years old and its expected lifetime [...]