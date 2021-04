More belly weight increases danger of heart disease even if BMI does not indicate obesity



Source: healthandlovepage.com



Research on how obesity impacts the diagnosis, management and outcomes of heart and blood vessel disease, heart failure and arrhythmias is summarized in a new statement. Waist circumference, an indicator of abdominal obesity, should be regularly measured as it is a potential warning sign of increased cardiovascular disease risk. Interventions that lead to weight loss improve risk factors yet may not always lead to improvement in coronary artery disease outcomes. More in www.sciencedaily.com »