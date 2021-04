Added: 21.04.2021 23:34 | 16 views | 0 comments

Using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, and the du Pont Telescope, astronomers have observed the largest flare ever recorded from Proxima Centauri, the Sun’s closest stellar neighbor and one of the best-studied low-mass stars. Proxima Centauri, the [...]