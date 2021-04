New process breaks down biodegradable plastics faster



Source: spacerace1957.weebly.com



Scientists invented a way to make compostable plastics break down within a few weeks with just heat and water. This advance will potentially solve waste management challenges at forward operating bases and offer additional technological advances for American Soldiers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Soldiers Tags: Scientists