Freshwater salt pollution threatens ecosystem health and human water security



Added: 21.04.2021 22:18 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: biomesofthebiosphere.weebly.com



Drivers of freshwater salt pollution such as de-icers on roads and parking lots, water softeners, and wastewater and industrial discharges further threaten freshwater ecosystem health and human water security. More in www.sciencedaily.com »