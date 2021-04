Murchison Widefield Array Discovers Its First Pulsar



Source: phys.org



Astronomers using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA), a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia, have discovered a new long-period, low-luminosity pulsar. The newly-discovered pulsar is located more than 3,000 light-years away from Earth. Named PSR J0036-1033, the pulsar is faint, and has a period of 0.9 seconds. “That’s incredibly fast compared to regular stars and planets, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia