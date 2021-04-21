SARS-CoV-2: British variant is 45 percent more contagious than the original virus, study finds

Added: 21.04.2021 2:18 | 18 views | 0 comments

Researchers compared the R (basic reproduction number) of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus with the R of the British variant, and found that the British variant is almost 1.5 times fectious.