LOFAR Detects Lowest-Frequency Fast Radio Bursts to Date



Using the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR), astronomers from the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) have found that fast radio bursts include radio waves at frequencies lower than ever detected before. Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are mysterious bursts of energy from space. They have durations of milliseconds and exhibit the characteristic dispersion sweep of radio pulsars.