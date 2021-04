Added: 16.04.2021 20:04 | 2 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists has developed new methods for the enrichment and analysis of nuclear DNA from sediments, and applied them to cave deposits in Europe and Siberia dated to between approximately 200,000 and 50,000 years ago. Skeletal remains are important sources of Pleistocene hominin DNA, but are rarely recovered at archaeological sites. Mitochondrial [...]