World’s Smallest Stegosaur Footprint Found



Added: 16.04.2021



Source: www.chinadiscovery.com



An international team of paleontologists has discovered a 5.7-cm-long stegosaur footprint in Xinjiang province, China. The newly-discovered stegosaur footprint was left around 110 million years ago (Early Cretaceous epoch). It belongs to the ichnogenus Deltapodus and co-occurs with the tracks of larger individuals. Found in the Tugulu Group, China’s Xinjiang province, it is only 15% [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »