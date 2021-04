New Snail Species Discovered in Montenegro



Scientists have described a new species of aquatic snail from a karstic spring in Montenegro and named it after Novak Djokovic, a famous Serbian tennis player. Named Travunijana djokovici, the newly-discovered snail species measures about 2-3 mm across. It has a milky-white shell in the shape of an elongated cone, and is adapted to live