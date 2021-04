98-Million-Year-Old Pollen-Feeding Beetle Found Preserved in Amber



Paleontologists have found an exceptionally preserved short-winged flower beetle and associated pollen aggregations and coprolites in a piece of mid-Cretaceous amber originating from northern Myanmar. The discovery provides the direct evidence of pollen-feeding in a Cretaceous beetle and confirms that diverse beetle lineages visited early angiosperms (flowering plants) in the Cretaceous period.