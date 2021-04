Added: 14.04.2021 18:03 | 6 views | 0 comments

Given the current trends in Bitcoin mining, Chinese researchers estimate that the energy consumption from this process in their country alone will peak in 2024 at 296.59 Twh (terawatt-hours) and generate 130.5 million metric tons of carbon emission. As Bitcoin attracted considerable amount of attention in recent years, its underlying core mechanism, namely blockchain technology, [...]