Scientists watch 2D puddles of electrons emerge in a 3D superconducting material



Added: 13.04.2021



Source: www.youtube.com



The emergence of 2D puddles of superconductivity within a 3D superconductor may be an example of how 3D superconductors reorganize themselves just before undergoing an abrupt shift into an insulating state. It also suggests a novel and potentially easier way to make 2D materials. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists