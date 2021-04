Life expectancy lower near superfund sites



Added: 13.04.2021 19:49 | 9 views | 0 comments



Living near a hazardous waste or Superfund site could cut your life short by about a year, according to a new study. The study is the first nationwide review of all hazardous waste sites and not just the 1,300 sites on the national priority list managed by the federal government. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Government Tags: FED