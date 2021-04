Small Jurassic Pterosaur Had an Opposed Thumb



Added: 13.04.2021 18:54 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pteros.com



Opposed thumbs are adaptations to arboreal life and rare for non-mammal vertebrates; Kunpengopterus antipollicatus, a newly-discovered species of arboreal pterosaur that inhabited a unique forest ecosystem in what is now China during the Jurassic period, shows the oldest record of such a feature. Kunpengopterus antipollicatus is thought to have lived between 161 and 158 million [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »