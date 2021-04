COVID-19 in our dust may help predict outbreaks, study finds



A study done in rooms where COVID-19 patients were isolated shows that the virus's RNA can persist up to a month in dust. The study did not evaluate whether dust can transmit the virus to humans. It could, however, offer another option for monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks in specific buildings, including nursing homes, offices or schools.